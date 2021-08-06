Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) versus Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Head to Head Analysis

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reservoir Media and Live Nation Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $1.86 billion 10.05 -$1.72 billion ($8.12) -10.52

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Live Nation Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reservoir Media and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Nation Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50

Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus price target of $81.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -114.44% -1,833.44% -13.65%

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Reservoir Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com as well as provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters through websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, promotional programs, rich media offering that include advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2020, it owned, operated, or leased 155 entertainment venues in North America and 76 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

