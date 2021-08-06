Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Up 8.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.07. 93,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,029,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Livent by 262.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after buying an additional 1,658,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after buying an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -180.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

