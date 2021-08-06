LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Position Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

