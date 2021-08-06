loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $11.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LDI. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

NYSE LDI opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. Research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

