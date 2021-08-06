Loews (NYSE:L) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Loews (NYSE:L) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

L opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

