Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $948.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.53. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.98 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

