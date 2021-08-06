Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Lossless has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $935,338.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lossless has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00047912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00118109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00145043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,293.20 or 0.99480659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.73 or 0.00806157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

