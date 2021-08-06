Lotto Market Capitalization Achieves $31.08 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $749,336.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00345550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

