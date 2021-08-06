Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.31.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $414.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

