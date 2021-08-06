Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumen reported mixed second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. The company is focused on network simplification to enhance its end-to-end provisioning time. It is working with customers to enable their 5G roadmaps while extending its fiber footprint. Fiber and IP-based network capacity enables it to support clients and boost shareholders value. Strategic partnerships and incremental investments in platform capabilities are tailwinds. However, its core local phone business has slowed down significantly due to the substitution of traditional wireline telephone services by wireless offerings. Stiff competition from wireless operators and reduced sales in the Business and Mass Markets segments are concerns. Lumen has a huge debt burden, which limits its growth potential.”

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LUMN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 137,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,837,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $106,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

