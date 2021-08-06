Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LAZR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

