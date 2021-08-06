Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.41.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.65. The stock has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.