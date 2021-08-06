Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $80.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 75.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.