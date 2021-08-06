MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 300 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after buying an additional 971,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after buying an additional 37,037 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

