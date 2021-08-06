Man Group plc Has $228,000 Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,804 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of HFC opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.77. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

