Man Group plc Invests $221,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHK stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -12.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

