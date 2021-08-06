Man Group plc Invests $251,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASTE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Astec Industries by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $14,784,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

