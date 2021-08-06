Man Group plc Lowers Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,352 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 116.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 338,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 138.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 55,713 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.