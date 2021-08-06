Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Wayfair by 19.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.66.

Wayfair stock opened at $276.16 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,252 shares of company stock worth $3,057,609. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.