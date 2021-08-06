Man Group plc Makes New $241,000 Investment in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAR opened at $37.14 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -9.77.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. Analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

