Man Group plc Makes New $244,000 Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANF. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $370,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194,427 shares in the company, valued at $377,271,233.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,823 shares of company stock worth $4,427,158 in the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

