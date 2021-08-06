Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 11,522 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of InfuSystem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $19.58 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $400.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.