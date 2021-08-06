Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.86.
Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.29. 773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.33. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $164.00.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
