Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.29. 773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.33. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $164.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

