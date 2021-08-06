Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 86,727 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 129,945 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,024.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 311,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter.

MLPA stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

