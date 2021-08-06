Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

