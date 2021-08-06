Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grifols by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grifols by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grifols by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 180,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $65,137,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Grifols by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 63,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.