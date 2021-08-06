Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$17.58 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.37. The firm has a market cap of C$47.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 41.95%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,897.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

