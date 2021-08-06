Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$24.56 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$17.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.3499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,897.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.46.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.