Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$23.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5825966 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

