Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00.
Shares of FB opened at $362.97 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
