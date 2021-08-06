Marotta Asset Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

