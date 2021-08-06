Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 36.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $60.49 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

