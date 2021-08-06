Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Cut by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Masimo by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 261,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $279.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.75. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

