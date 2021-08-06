Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Match Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Match Group stock opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,462,000 after acquiring an additional 691,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

