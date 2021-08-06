Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,695 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $19,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303,765 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $146.42 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

