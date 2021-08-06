Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stake Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mattel were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $62,686,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 8.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mattel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after buying an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

