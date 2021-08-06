Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $29.86. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 33,672 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

