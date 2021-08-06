Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, Eight Capital began coverage on Mayfair Gold in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF)

Mayfair Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develop mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the exploration of the Fenn- Gib gold property located in the Guibord and Munro Townships in northeast Ontario. Mayfair Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Matheson, Canada.

