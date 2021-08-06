Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

