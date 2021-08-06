Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.
Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.
