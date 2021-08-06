McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $236.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,774. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $198.37 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

