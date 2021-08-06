Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.23.

NYSE TT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,311. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.29 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.90. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

