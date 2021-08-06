Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.21. 46,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.51. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,510 shares of company stock worth $2,454,402 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

