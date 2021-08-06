Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $15.81 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,430 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 3.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Williams-Sonoma worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.66. 8,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,461. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.80.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

