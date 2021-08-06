Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Alleghany makes up approximately 1.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded up $10.66 on Friday, hitting $682.40. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $486.49 and a one year high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $676.82.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

