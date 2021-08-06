Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 635,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.73. The stock had a trading volume of 78,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,098. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.67 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

