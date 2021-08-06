Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 57,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,729. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

