Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Shares of NYSE MPW remained flat at $$20.53 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,143. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $118,366,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,688 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.