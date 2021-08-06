Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Meggitt stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

