MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,930.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,886.58.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $20.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,766.01. 16,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,501.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5,721.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

