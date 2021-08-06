MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1,570.00, but opened at $1,670.00. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $1,758.06, with a volume of 8,606 shares traded.

The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,886.58.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,501.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5,761.46 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

